Apple releases iOS 26.3 developer beta 3: Eligible iPhones, how to update

Apple has rolled out the third developer beta of iOS 26.3 for supported iPhone models. The update does not introduce any major new features, but continues to focus on system-level refinements, stability fixes, and performance improvements ahead of the public release. According to a report by The Mac Observer, Apple is expected to roll out the stable version of iOS 26.3 in early February.

iOS 26.3: What’s coming

Apple has already introduced several changes across earlier iOS 26.3 beta builds, offering a glimpse at what users can expect from the upcoming update. These include:

A new option to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone by placing the two devices close together. The tool supports transferring photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, and other data.

Updates to the wallpaper gallery, including a dedicated section for weather-based wallpapers.

A new Notification Forwarding feature that allows iPhone notifications to appear on supported third-party accessories.