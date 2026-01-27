macOS Monterey will lose support for Google Chrome this year: Check details

Google has confirmed that its Google Chrome browser will end support for macOS Monterey in 2026. The change will begin with Chrome version 151, which is tentatively scheduled for release around July 28, 2026. While Chrome will continue to run on Macs using macOS 12, users will stop receiving new features and security updates unless they upgrade to macOS Ventura or a newer version.

Chrome browser on macOS 12 Monterey

According to Google Chrome’s support page, the browser will continue to open and function on macOS Monterey, but it will no longer receive security patches, bug fixes, or feature updates. Google said Chrome 150 will be the final version to support macOS 12. Any subsequent versions will require at least macOS 13 Ventura.

Google had previously indicated that support for Monterey would end, but without a firm timeline. It has now clarified that Chrome 151—currently planned for late July 2026—will be the first version to drop support. The company noted that release dates may change, but support will end sometime in the second half of 2026. ALSO READ: Now, Gmail for iOS lets you pick media from Google Photos: How it works For users, remaining on macOS Monterey after that point carries risks. Although older versions of Chrome will still work, they will not receive security updates, which could increase exposure to vulnerabilities and compatibility issues over time.