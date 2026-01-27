Apple pushes update for older iPhones, iPads to support iMessage, FaceTime
Apple has rolled out iOS 12.5.8 and iPadOS 12.5.8 to keep iMessage, FaceTime, and other core services working on older-generation iPhones and iPads
Apple has released iOS 12.5.8 and iPadOS 12.5.8 updates for older-generation iPhones and iPads that no longer support newer versions of iOS. The update includes a certificate extension that is set to expire in January 2027. According to Apple, the certification is needed for core services like iMessage and FaceTime to continue working. Apple rolled out the update alongside other software releases and beta versions for its newer operating systems. The update reportedly arrives more than three years after the last iOS 12 release, which rolled out in January 2023.
Apple iOS 12.5.8 update: Details
According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 12.5.8 and iPadOS 12.5.8 extend a system certificate that is required for services such as iMessage, FaceTime and device activation. Without this extension, these services could stop working once the certificate expires in January 2027. By releasing the update, Apple is ensuring that users of older hardware will not lose access to basic communication features in the future.
The update may also fix minor issues that have appeared since the previous update. The update is available for a limited list of devices. These models cannot run modern versions of iOS or iPadOS.
Eligible models
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPad Air
- iPad mini 2
- iPad mini 3
- iPod touch (sixth-generation)
How to download and install
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
- If the iOS 12.5.8 update is available, the iPhone will show the option to 'Download and Install'. Tap on it to begin the process.
- Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later, or 'Remind Me Later'.
- Tap on ‘Install Now’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 12:06 PM IST