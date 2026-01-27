Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition: What's new, availability

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition. The South Korean electronics maker said that the smartphone is designed for athletes competing at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. According to Samsung, the special edition device will accompany athletes throughout their time at the games, including in the Olympic Village and during competitions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition: Details

The Olympic Edition version of the Galaxy Z Flip7 comes with a custom design linked to the Milano Cortina 2026 Games. It features a blue finish inspired by Italian design, a gold-coloured metal frame and a clear case with a circular blue magnet and laurel leaf detailing. The company mentioned that these elements are meant to mark athletes' participation in the games rather than introduce new hardware changes.

Each device will also include special Olympic Winter Games–themed wallpaper created specifically for Milano Cortina 2026. According to the company, the colourful curves represent winter sports, inspired by marks generated from the interaction between skate blades and ice surfaces. The Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition will come pre-loaded with a curated suite of essential apps and services to support athletes throughout Milano Cortina 2026, said Samsung. These includes: Galaxy Athlete Card: Allows athletes to exchange profiles, collect cards, and join interactive activities digitally.

5G eSIM and Samsung Wallet: Offers 100GB 5G connectivity and access to digital passes and services.

Athlete365 integration: Provides performance and mental health support with key updates through Galaxy AI’s Now Brief feature.

Official Olympic apps: Includes the Olympic Games app, IOC Hotline, and PinQuest to support daily needs and performance.

Pre-installed Fitness app: Helps athletes track workouts and get personalised training insights using Village gym equipment. The Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition will be distributed at Olympic Villages across six cities, starting on January 30. As per Samsung, the smartphone will be provided to almost 3,800 Olympians and Paralympians from approximately 90 countries. The Samsung Open Station will also offer on-site professional customer service to help athletes activate devices, transfer data and receive general technical support.