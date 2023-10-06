Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 15 series: Apple releases software update to resolve heating issue

The latest update to the iOS 17 software includes important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause the iPhone to run warmer than expected, said an Apple spokesperson

Reuters New Delhi
Shortly after the iPhone 15 models were launched, consumers complained about overheating issue in the Pro models

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
Apple released an update to its iOS 17 software on Wednesday to resolve an overheating issue related to its latest iPhones.

The iPhone 15 series, encased in a titanium shell, was launched last month with its custom A17 pro chip powering the Pro and Pro Max phones. The hardware on the Pro line makes the devices suitable for high-end mobile gaming.

Shortly after the iPhone 15 models were launched, consumers complained about bad battery life and overheating.

The latest update to the iOS 17 software includes "important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause the iPhone to run warmer than expected," an Apple spokesperson said on Wednesday.

After complaints that the new phones are getting very warm, Apple had said earlier this week that the device may feel warmer in the first few days "after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity." Recent updates to some third-party apps including Meta's Instagram and Uber were overloading the system, the company said, adding that the Pro models do not suffer from overheating due to the design, rather the new titanium shells result in improved heat dissipation.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

