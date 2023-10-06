Home / World News / US regulators seek to compel Musk to testify in their Twitter investigation

US regulators seek to compel Musk to testify in their Twitter investigation

But two days before his scheduled testimony, Musk abruptly notified the SEC staff that he would not appear, said the agency's filing

AP San Francisco
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.

The SEC said in a filing in a San Francisco federal court that Musk failed to appear for testimony on September 15 despite an investigative subpoena served by the SEC and having raised no objections at the time it was served.

But two days before his scheduled testimony, Musk abruptly notified the SEC staff that he would not appear, said the agency's filing. Musk attempted to justify his refusal to comply with the subpoena by raising, for the first time, several spurious objections, including an objection to San Francisco as an appropriate testimony location.

X, which is based in San Francisco, didn't immediately return a request for comment.

The SEC said it has been conducting a fact-finding investigation involving the period before Musk's takeover last year when Twitter was still a publicly traded company. The agency said it has not concluded that anyone has violated federal securities laws.

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

UBS Group completes takeover of Credit Suisse to create bank titan

Biden admin is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants: Report

I don't believe in walls: Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds

Hand grenade fragments found in Wagner chief's plane crash: Putin

X to test three tiers of premium service in the latest Musk overhaul

Bankman-Fried lied to the world as he built crypto empire: Prosecutors

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterUnited StatesSecurities and Exchange Commission

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story