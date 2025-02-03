Apple's 2025 Lineup: iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air, and more expected soon

Apple has yet to make a major product launch in 2025, but reports suggest the American technology giant has several new devices in the pipeline for the first half of the year. From the next-generation iPhone SE to the M4-powered MacBook Air, here are the products Apple is expected to unveil in the coming months.

Upcoming Apple products: Details

iPhone SE (Fourth generation)

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE model is expected to feature a more modern design, adopting a flat-frame structure and a glossy glass back, similar to the iPhone 14. Unlike recent iPhones, it is likely to retain the mute switch. At the front, Apple is expected to remove the home button and integrate Face ID within a notch resembling that of the iPhone 14.

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be powered by the A18 chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, paired with 8GB of RAM. This hardware could enable Apple Intelligence, making it the most budget-friendly AI-compatible iPhone. Storage is expected to start at 128GB, doubling the capacity of its predecessor. In terms of cameras, the device may feature a 48MP rear sensor and a 12MP front-facing camera.

MacBook Air (M4)

Following the release of M4-powered MacBook Pro models, Apple is expected to introduce an updated MacBook Air with the new-generation chip. Alongside this upgrade, the base model could come with 16GB of RAM, aligning with the MacBook Pro refresh. No major design changes are anticipated.

New iPads

Apple is expected to launch the 11th-generation iPad in April, featuring the A18 chip for improved performance and support for Apple Intelligence. However, significant design changes are not expected.

Additionally, Apple may update the iPad Air with the M3 chip. The company is also speculated to introduce new accessories, including a Magic Keyboard designed specifically for the Air models.

Smart home display

Apple is reportedly developing a range of smart home devices, with the first expected to be a control hub for connected devices. This smart home display is anticipated to feature a six-inch square screen, a front-facing camera for video calls, built-in speakers, and a rechargeable battery.

The device is likely to run a hybrid interface combining watchOS and iOS StandBy mode. In addition to serving as a home automation hub, it may support dedicated apps for browsing, media playback, and other functions.

AirTags

Apple is said to be working on a second-generation AirTag tracker. While the design is expected to remain similar to the current model, it may come with enhanced tracking capabilities and improved anti-stalking measures.

Apple Watch SE

Apple is reportedly developing a new Apple Watch SE model set for release in 2025. The updated version may take design cues from the 2021 Apple Watch Series 7. Some reports suggest that Apple could switch to a rigid plastic body, offering more colour options. Alongside the new material, the third-generation Apple Watch SE is expected to feature a new processor, possibly the S9 chip introduced with the Apple Watch Series 9.