Vivo V50 smartphone with Zeiss camera launching soon: Expected specs, more

China's Vivo is set to launch its V50 series smartphone in India. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed that the Vivo V50 is "coming soon" with a focus on camera and photography. The post does not mention the Pro variant, suggesting that it may have a separate launch schedule than its base variant. Vivo V50 smartphone is expected to launch in the third week of February.

Vivo V50: What to expect

While the company has not revealed much about the upcoming V50 smartphone, the announcement post highlights its photography features, suggesting it could be a camera-centric smartphone like its predecessors. The post also features a "ZEISSPortraitSoPro" hashtag, confirming that the Vivo V50's camera system has been co-developed with the German optics brand Zeiss.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Vivo V50 could be based on the Vivo S20 smartphone which launched in China last year. The Vivo V50 smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and could feature a 6000mAh battery. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved display of 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone could have a slightly different configuration for its cameras compared to its Chinese counterpart. The Vivo V50 is expected to get a 50MP + 50MP camera set-up at the back while Vivo's S20 smartphone features a 50MP + 8MP set-up.

Vivo V50: Expected specifications