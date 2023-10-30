Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple 'Scary Fast' event on October 30: Where to watch and what to expect

Apple 'Scary Fast' event on October 30: Where to watch and what to expect

Apple is expected to announce M3 series chips, which would debut in the new MacBook Pro models. Alongside, Apple is expected to refresh its 24-inch iMac with M3 chip upgrade on October 30

BS Tech New Delhi
Apple Scary Fast event

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Apple is set to kick off its “Scary Fast” event on October 30 at 5 pm Pacific Time (PT). The online event will livestream on the company’s website and official YouTube channel for a global audience. In India, the event livestream would kick off on October 31, Tuesday, at 5:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). Below are the details:

Apple Scary Fast event: What to expect

Apple is expected to announce M3 series chips, which would debut in the new MacBook Pro models. Alongside, Apple is expected to refresh its 24-inch iMac with M3 chip upgrade on October 30.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly newsletter said Apple would announce three chips in the M3 line – M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. Made on 3nm production technology, these chips are said to bring both performance and efficiency boost over the current generation M2 chips. According to Gurman, the baseline M3 chip would likely feature an eight-core CPU (four performance and four efficiency cores) and ten-core graphic processing unit (GPU). The high-end M3 Pro and M3 Max chips would likely feature 14-core CPU mated with 20-core GPU and 16-core CPU mated with 40-core GPU, respectively.

These M3 series chipsets would likely power the new MacBook Pro lineup. Apart from the hardware upgrade, no major design changes are expected for the top-end MacBook lineup.

Besides the new MacBook Pro models, Apple would likely upgrade the 24-inch iMac with M3 chip. The current generation iMac, debuted in 2021, is powered by the M1-series chipset. According to media reports, Apple is likely to upgrade the Magic keyboard, MagicMouse, and Magic trackpad accessories with USB Type-C port.

Watch Apple's Scary Fast livestream
 

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

