Apple to unveil new product on Feb 19, revamped iPhone SE expected: Details

Apple has confirmed a product launch for February 19, with the fourth-generation iPhone SE expected to be the highlight. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CEO Tim Cook referred to the upcoming release as "the newest member of the family." The launch is unlikely to involve an in-person event and may follow a format similar to last year's iPad Pro announcement, which was introduced via a video release.

The launch date aligns with the anticipated timeline for the iPhone SE 4 , as reported earlier this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also speculated in a post on X that the new product could be a "new low-end iPhone."

iPhone SE 4: What to expect

READ: Apple may launch iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air M4, and more in February The next-generation iPhone SE is expected to undergo a significant redesign, moving away from the iPhone 8-style home button in favour of a more modern aesthetic. The fourth-generation model could feature a flat-frame design and a glossy glass back, similar to the iPhone 14. At the front, it may sport a 6.06-inch OLED display with a notch housing Face ID sensors. The screen is expected to offer a resolution of 2532x1170, a peak brightness of 800 nits, and a 60Hz refresh rate, in line with the base iPhone 16 models.

Performance is anticipated to see a major upgrade with the A18 chip, introduced with the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. The device may also include 8GB of RAM, matching the iPhone 16 series. These enhancements could enable support for Apple Intelligence, making it the most affordable model to offer Apple's AI features. Storage is expected to start at 128GB, a notable jump from the 64GB base option of its predecessor.

Also Read

In terms of cameras, the iPhone SE 4 may feature a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front-facing camera. Battery capacity is also expected to increase significantly, from 2,018mAh in the previous model to around 3,279mAh. Additional upgrades could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a transition to a USB-C port.

iPhone SE 4: Expected specifications