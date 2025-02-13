India's love trends: McAfee warns of rising AI scams and fake dating apps

As Valentine’s Day approaches, love is in the air – and so are scams. While millions turn to dating apps, social media, and messaging platforms to find love, new McAfee India research reveals an alarming rise in AI-driven scams, fraudulent dating apps, and deepfake. The survey, which focused on romance scams and its impact on consumers, was conducted online this month. 7,000 adults across the US, UK, France, Germany, India, Japan, and Australia participated in the study.