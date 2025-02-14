Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple, Google restore TikTok app after getting assurances from Trump

Apple, Google restore TikTok app after getting assurances from Trump

The move follows weeks of uncertainty about TikTok's future, and there's still no guarantee that it will survive in the US in the long run

tiktok, US tiktok ban, appstore
Apple confirmed that the app will return Thursday evening | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Mark Gurman
  Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google are restoring ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok to their app stores on Thursday following assurances in a letter from US Attorney General Pam Bondi that a ban wouldn’t immediately be enforced.  
The two companies had removed TikTok in the US last month to comply with a law passed in 2024. In a Jan. 20 executive order, Trump said he instructed the attorney general “not to take any action to enforce the act for a period of 75 days from today to allow my administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course forward.”
 
By Thursday evening, the software had returned to the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Bloomberg News was first to report on the move.
 
The move follows weeks of uncertainty about TikTok’s future, and there’s still no guarantee that it will survive in the US in the long run. The video app briefly went dark last month to comply with a federal ban, only for it to return after Trump vowed to halt enforcement of the law. But Apple and Google didn’t immediately restore the software to their app stores.
 
US lawmakers passed the ban over concerns about TikTok’s Chinese ownership, fearing that the popular app could be used to spy on American citizens. China requires its companies to share data with the government upon request.
 
A representative for TikTok declined to comment.

Also Read

Don't use TikTok personally, not interested in buying its US biz, says Musk

TikTok to let US Android users download app via kits on its website

Tiktok China owner appears to be slow-rolling negotiations for sale: Report

What's OmniHuman-1, AI that transforms a single image into lifelike video?

Trump orders creation of wealth fund, says it could own part of TikTok

 
The federal legislation, called Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, was supported by both Democrats and Republicans in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden last April. The law required a countrywide ban on TikTok unless ByteDance undertook a “qualified divestiture” by Jan. 19. That meant the US portion of the business had to be sold.
 
Trump previously supported a ban but has changed his position. “I guess I have a warm spot for TikTok that I didn’t have originally,” he said when signing the executive order.
 
If he doesn’t negotiate a deal by early April to address the national security concerns around TikTok’s current ownership, the app could be shut down once again. ByteDance has maintained that TikTok is not for sale.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

ChatGPT maker OpenAI's plan to set up India data centre in the works

Conditions ripe for India to be at forefront of AI, says Google policy head

AI needs talent, not factories - India has both: Google X's Sebastian Thrun

India's love trends: McAfee warns of rising AI scams and fake dating apps

Email cyberattacks rose by 197% during second half of 2024: Report

Topics :GoogleDonald TrumpTikTokApple Donald Trump administration

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story