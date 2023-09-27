Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple used Bing offer as 'bargaining chip' with Google: Microsoft

Apple used Bing offer as 'bargaining chip' with Google: Microsoft

Parakhin, who joined Microsoft in 2019 from Russian search engine Yandex NV, said Microsoft met with Apple as recently as 2021 to discuss a potential switch to Bing, but didn't make any progress

Bloomberg
Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Leah Nylen


A Microsoft Corp. executive said the company has tried for years to displace Alphabet Inc.’s Google as the default web browser on iPhones, but that Apple Inc. never seriously considered switching to Microsoft’s Bing and was content to use it as a “bargaining chip” with the search giant. 
 
“Apple is making more money on Bing existing than Bing does,” Mikhail Parakhin, the head of Microsoft’s advertising and web services, testified during the US government’s antitrust trial against Google in Washington. “We are always trying to convince Apple to use our search engine.”

Parakhin, who joined Microsoft in 2019 from Russian search engine Yandex NV, said Microsoft met with Apple as recently as 2021 to discuss a potential switch to Bing, but didn’t make any progress.

In response to Google’s lawyers, Parakhin said it was “uneconomical for Microsoft to invest more” in technology for the mobile search market. “Unless Microsoft gets a more significant, or firmer guarantee of distribution, it makes it uneconomical to invest.” 

Apple has used Google as the default search engine in its Safari browser since 2003 in exchange for a share of the advertising revenue earned through searches made on its devices. The US Justice Department alleges that the contract and others like it have allowed Google to illegally maintain its monopoly over the online search market. 

Google denies the government’s claim and says users choose its search engine because it is the best one.

The exact amount of money Apple earns from the Google deal is confidential, but the Justice Department said it’s between $4 billion and $7 billion a year. On Tuesday, a top Apple executive testified that the iPhone-maker agreed to “support and defend” the contract with Google in any regulatory challenges including the Justice Department’s lawsuit.

The case is US v. Google, 20-cv-3010, US District Court, District of Columbia.

Also Read

Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain advantage: DoJ

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Microsoft freezes salaries of full-time workers due to economic uncertainty

Govt seeks partnerships to modernise Mohali's semiconductor lab

Four out of five Internet Users in India consume YouTube, show report

IISc team develops indigenous gallium nitride power switch for EVs, laptops

Zuckerberg to open developer conference with AI, virtual reality focus

Google's Android earthquake alert system: What it is, how it works and more

Topics :GoogleMicrosoftApple Google Search

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story