Apple Watch AFib history feature now available in India: Know details

Apple Watch’s AFib History feature arrived in India, almost a year after it was announced at the company’s worldwide developers conference. AFib, commonly known as Atrial fibrillation, refers to a heart condition where the upper and lower chambers of the heart beat at different frequencies. In other words, the upper and lower chambers are out-of-sync.

This condition can prove to be life threatening in some cases and can lead to heart failure or blood clots. For some individuals, they do not experience any symptoms until it is too late. It is for this reason that Apple Watch's History feature is significant because it can track this condition.

The amount of time spent in AFib can change as it tends to depend on a number of factors like sleeping, exercising, and diet, among others. For people who have been diagnosed with AFib, the AFib History is a feature that can track the amount of time the heart has been in AFib. Simply put, the feature can track the number of minutes or hours an individual's heart's upper and lower chambers were not beating in a synchronised manner.

Tracking AFib can help people regulate and minimise their lifestyle in a manner that reduces the effect of the condition.





Also Read: What's new coming to Apple platforms later this year? The AFib History feature available on Apple Watches gives users a weekly estimate of the amount of time their heart was in an AFib state, also known as AFib burden. This allows users to keep track of this information and share it with a medical professional.

How to set up the AFib history feature on Apple Watch

Make sure your watch runs the latest version of watchOS. Do the same for your iPhone by updating it to the latest iOS. On your phone, on the Health app, tap on "Browse," and then tap "Heart." Tap AFib History and then tap "Set Up," after this, tap "Get Started". Enter your date of birth and select yes to indicate that you have been diagnosed with AFib by a doctor, then tap "Continue" to learn about AFiB History, the results and the tracked life factors. Click "Done."

How to check AFib History

After the Apple Watch has gathered adequate data on the user's health, they receive weekly alerts every Monday. The alerts have information about the estimated percentage of time their heart showed signs of AFib in the last seven days.

The estimate in the report is presented in percentage, meaning a lower percentage indicates lesser time spend in AFib. After being used for six weeks or more, the Watch can track the day and time of the week when a user's heart was showing more active signs of AFib.