Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme Pad 2, C53 smartphone launched in India today, check details

Realme Pad 2, C53 smartphone launched in India today, check details

Realme launched its Pad 2 and C53 smartphone in India today at 12 pm on its official youtube channel. The device will be available for consumers through an e-commerce platform, Flipkart

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Realme

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The tech giant Realme is yet again ready with another smartphone launch. The China-based company has just launched the newest Realme C53 and Pad 2 at an event today, July 19, 2023, at 12 pm IST.

The company is bringing its new products with segment-first features. Realme unveiled the latest smartphones on its official Youtube channel.

Both smartphones, Realme Pad 2 and Realme C53 will be available for consumers through an e-commerce platform, Flipkart and will go on sale from July 26 as per the company statement. 

Realme C53 Early Bird Sale 2023

Realme has officially announced Realme C53 Early Bird Sale, during the sale the customers will get Rs 1000 off on the Realme C53 smartphone (6GB + 64GB). The customer will get a Rs 500 bank offer and a coupon worth Rs 500. The company has started the offer for selected bank users which include SBI, ICICI, and HDFC.

Realme C53: Expected features

The smartphone is already released in Malaysia and is set to make its debut in India today. The variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, its storage could be expanded to 2TB using micro SD.

The smartphone in India is expected to come with several changes. It showcases a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refreshing rate. It comprises an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC processor.

The Realme C53 has an upgraded camera setup with a powerful 108MP primary sensor with an 8MP selfie camera. The battery backup of the device is also good and offers 5000mAH reliable battery supporting 18W fast charging.

Realme Pad 2: Expected features

The Realme Pad2 is expected to come with an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It has a Mediatek Helio G99 processor. 

This device comes with an 11.5-inch screen with a 120 Hz refreshing rate and 450-nit peak brightness. The device comes in a variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Tab has a 20MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

The smartphone runs on its own Realme UI 4.0 with its custom operating system Android 13.

This is not the first time that the company is bringing back Unisoc T612 SoC in its phone as the company earlier used this processor in Realme Narzo N53, Realme C33 and a few other models as well.

Also Read

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launch at 12pm: Livestream, expected specs

Realme Narzo N53 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

OnePlus Pad review: Promising tablet let down by limitations in Android OS

Narzo N55 goes on sale with introductory offers on Amazon, Realme e-store

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, unboxing

Threads shows Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg is just another faddist

UNSC holds first meeting on AI threats, officials call for regulation

First-gen iPhone sells at auction for almost 380 times its original price

Meta opens AI chatbot tech 'LLaMA' for commercial use via Microsoft

Microsoft to charge more for AI in office, secure Bing from leaks

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiasmartphonesTechnology

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story