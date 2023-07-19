Realme Pad 2, C53 smartphone launched in India today, check details

The tech giant Realme is yet again ready with another smartphone launch. The China-based company has just launched the newest Realme C53 and Pad 2 at an event today, July 19, 2023, at 12 pm IST.

The company is bringing its new products with segment-first features. Realme unveiled the latest smartphones on its official Youtube channel.

Both smartphones, Realme Pad 2 and Realme C53 will be available for consumers through an e-commerce platform, Flipkart and will go on sale from July 26 as per the company statement.

Realme C53 Early Bird Sale 2023

Realme has officially announced Realme C53 Early Bird Sale, during the sale the customers will get Rs 1000 off on the Realme C53 smartphone (6GB + 64GB). The customer will get a Rs 500 bank offer and a coupon worth Rs 500. The company has started the offer for selected bank users which include SBI, ICICI, and HDFC.

Realme C53: Expected features

The smartphone is already released in Malaysia and is set to make its debut in India today. The variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, its storage could be expanded to 2TB using micro SD.

The smartphone in India is expected to come with several changes. It showcases a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refreshing rate. It comprises an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC processor.

The Realme C53 has an upgraded camera setup with a powerful 108MP primary sensor with an 8MP selfie camera. The battery backup of the device is also good and offers 5000mAH reliable battery supporting 18W fast charging.

Realme Pad 2: Expected features

The Realme Pad2 is expected to come with an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It has a Mediatek Helio G99 processor.

This device comes with an 11.5-inch screen with a 120 Hz refreshing rate and 450-nit peak brightness. The device comes in a variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Tab has a 20MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

The smartphone runs on its own Realme UI 4.0 with its custom operating system Android 13.

This is not the first time that the company is bringing back Unisoc T612 SoC in its phone as the company earlier used this processor in Realme Narzo N53, Realme C33 and a few other models as well.