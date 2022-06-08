What's new coming to Apple platforms later this year?

Let us begin with the much-awaited iOS 16. First, the not-so-good-news. Those using iPhone 7 or earlier version will not be able to upgrade to iOS 16.

Apple has included a lot of attractive features in the new iOS. Your lock screen will now become trendier. You will be able to see your calendar events, weather and other customizable information without unlocking the device. Android phones had it, and Apple users wanted it too for long. It will support widgets to show information at a glance such as upcoming calendar events, weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, etc.

The iOS 16 will also allow you to edit and recall sent messages in the Messages app. But you can do it for the first 15 minutes. You will also be able to mark your messages as unread just like the emails.

In addition, SharePlay is coming to messages. Likewise, the Mail app is set to bring new mail experience with features like schedule, recall, remind later, follow up suggestions, and more.

The next version of the operating system for Apple tablets brings new capabilities, especially for M1 chip-powered iPads. It will bring the Stage Manager feature, which will enable desktop-class multitasking with multiple overlapping windows.

Designed for easy collaboration, the iPadOS 16 will debut Apple’s Freeform app for people to brainstorm together on a flexible canvas.

Like iOS 16, the iPadOS 16 will get new tools in the Mail app such as schedule, recall, remind later, follow up suggestions, and more. Safari browser on the iPadOS 16 will get a shared Tab Groups feature, which will allow easy collaboration by enabling web browsing with others.

iPadOS 16 will be available this fall as a free update for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models.

The watchOS 9 comes with several health and fitness features. It will bring an updated Workout app, with new advanced metrics, views, and training experiences inspired by high-performing athletes.

It comes with a new FDA-cleared ‘AFib History’ feature which allows users to monitor the state of atrial fibrillation over a period of time.

As for the apps, the watchOS 9 will debut the ‘Medications app’, which is touted by the company as a convenient tool for users to discreetly manage, understand, and track medications.

watchOS 9 will be available this fall for Apple Watch Series 4 or later paired with iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (second generation) or later, running iOS 16.

The next version of macOS will bring small but meaningful upgrades with regard to continuity. It will debut the ‘Continuity Camera’ feature, which will allow users to use iPhone as the webcam on Mac. Another continuity feature is Handoff, which is coming to FaceTime. It will allow users to start a FaceTime call on their iPhone or iPad and fluidly pass it over to their Mac.

Besides previewing the upcoming platforms, Apple introduced the MacBook Air and upgraded the 13-inch MacBook Pro – both powered by the newly introduced M2 silicon. The new M2 chips are 40% faster than the previous generation

While the Pro model is similar to the last generation model in terms of design, the new MacBook Air M2 brings a redesigned chassis which is 11.3 mm thick and weighs about 1.22g. It features a 13.6-inch liquid retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, four-speaker sound system, and MagSafe charging. It will be available in India from July in four finishes — silver, space gray, midnight, and starlight.

Staying true to its legacy, Apple continues to innovate and churn out better products every year. The new lot which will hit the markets later this year also looks promising, offering cutting edge technology and a great user experience to all those who can afford it.