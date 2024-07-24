Apple Watch 'For Your Kids' now available in India: Eligibility, features

Apple has launched the Apple Watch “For Your Kids” in India. The security-and-privacy focused Kids features are now available with select Apple Watches. It allows users to set it up with cellular connectivity for their kids, even if they do not have their own iPhone. The feature will allow kids to text, make a call while parents can keep a track of where they are.

The Apple Watch For Your Kids feature is now available in India on cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later or Apple Watch SE, paired with iPhone 8 or later.

The preferred Apple Watch can be set up for kids through their parents' iPhones. Kids using Apple Watch For Your Kids will have their own phone number through a separate cellular plan, and can have their own Apple ID. Apple said that wireless cellular service is currently available through Reliance Jio in India.

Apple Watch For Your Kids feature: Details

As the Apple Watch has been set up using parent’s iPhone, the parent will get the ability to approve all contacts, so kids can safely use the communication features of Apple Watch such as messaging and phone calls. Apple Watch For Your Kids feature also offers Emergency SOS for accessing emergency services using the side button. Guardians are automatically notified if they are listed as an emergency contact. Kids location can be shared with their guardian through the Find People app on Apple Watch and it also allows customisable location notifications for tracking.

With kids getting their own Apple ID, they can follow their schedule and family events using Calendar, learn to manage tasks with Reminders, view photo albums synced from a guardian’s iPhone, and more. The Apple Watch also lets kids play songs on Apple Music through Bluetooth headphones and speakers, prompt the virtual assistant Siri for queries and use maps for navigating.

Using the App Store on Apple Watch, kids can download third-party apps on the device, while parents can manage what is available for download through Content Restrictions and Ask to Buy support. The Watch also includes a mode called Schooltime, that displays a yellow circle on the Watch face, signifying hat access to apps is restricted and Do Not Disturb is turned on. Parents can also schedule the Schooltime mode before hand.

For health and fitness tracking Apple Watch has been optimised for kids to track Move minutes instead of kilojoules burned and provide customisable goals for the Exercise and Stand rings. Workout modes such as Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Run, and Outdoor Cycle have been specifically tuned for kids, said Apple.