Apple working on a cheaper Vision Pro powered by iPhone-grade chip: Report

The affordable version of Vision Pro might get a lower resolution display, less cameras and no external display

Apple's maiden mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, was unveiled at the WWDC conference back in June. It is set to launch early next year with a price of around $3,500

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Apple is reportedly working on a more affordable version of the Apple Vision Pro headset, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. To lower down the cost, Apple would remove features such as external display and Mac level chipset in its affordable version of its Augmented Reality (AR) headset that is expected to follow the Vision Pro.

According to Gurman, Apple would replace the chipset on the headset from a Mac level processor to that of an iPhone. The more affordable headset might get a lower resolution display and a reduced number of camera sensors. Apple would likely remove the EyeSight feature and external display to bring down the cost of the device.

Apple's maiden mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro, was unveiled at the WWDC conference back in June. It is set to launch early next year with a price of around $3,500. The more affordable version is expected to follow soon with a price tag of $1,500.

The lower cost headset would likely feature a slightly smaller and lighter design to make it more comfortable to wear. In another news report, Apple is exploring the possibility of integrating prescribed lenses directly onto the device to make it more user friendly.

In related news, Meta is working with South Korea’s LG to bring Apple Vision Pro competitor, according to a news report on 9to5mac. Meta has a Quest line of virtual reality headsets, which it plans to expand together with LG to take on Apple in the mixed reality headgear market. The first product from the partnership is expected to arrive either late in 2024 or early 2025.

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

