By Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. is working to restore its systems after an internal update caused wide-scale outages Tuesday, disrupting the App Store, employee tools, retail operations and consumer services.

The outages are the latest in a string of similar incidents that have occurred recently at US companies and government agencies. Last week a bug inside of Microsoft Corp.’s data centers crippled some of the software giant’s popular tools, including Outlook, Teams and the Copilot assistant. On Friday, flights in the US were grounded for more than four hours after equipment outages affected Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control facilities.

On Monday, JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest US bank, suffered from a “technical issue” that also affected other financial institutions. And the National Security Agency is suffering an outage of a classified computer network it uses for internal communications and other daily work functions, Bloomberg News reported earlier Tuesday.

The outages at Apple knocked out several internal services, including AppleWeb, the employee portal, AppleConnect, the internal sign-in system, and virtual private network access for remote workers, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Employees also had trouble downloading internal software builds, accessing company calendars and booking conference rooms. Even the internal website that tracks outages went down, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal matters. Many employees were unable to access systems that required their Apple credentials for several hours, leaving them unable to work. The outages also affected Apple stores around the world, disrupting sales, repairs and customer service.