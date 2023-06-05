Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE: Where to watch keynote livestream and what to expect

At the WWDC23 keynote, Apple would announce the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS

Apple Inc. is set to kick off its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC) on June 5 at 10:30 pm (IST). Officially called the WWDC23, the event will start with a keynote event where the American technology giant would announce the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Since the keynote sets the stage for the rest of the developers-focused event, which would continue until June 9, it would likely be revered with hardware-related announcements. There is a lot of buzz going around the Apple WWDC23. Follow the live blog to stay on top of the news, views and updates:

9:21 PM Jun 23

Apple store online goes down ahead of WWDC23

8:11 PM Jun 23

What to expect from WWDC23: Mixed reality headset

7:55 PM Jun 23

Apple WWDC 2023: Where to watch keynote livestream

It has become a tradition for Apple to make its online store go down ahead of events. Today's event, though developers-focused, is expected to bring freshness in Apple hardware line. With the Apple store online down, it is time to wait and watch!

Screenshot

9:04 PM Jun 23

What to expect from WWDC23: iOS 17 with apps sideloading, and everything else

On the software side of things, Apple is expected to announce the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 15. With the iOS 17, Apple is expected to allow app sideloading to meet the requirements set by the European Union under its Digital Markets Act. Kicking in from 2024, the law requires technology companies to allow the installation of third-party apps and let users change default settings. In the watchOS 10, Apple is expected to bring widget-based UI.

8:30 PM Jun 23

What to expect from WWDC23: Macs and chips

Apple is expected to introduce a new 15-inch screen variant of its MacBook Air. Besides, the company is expected to expand the Mac Studio line with models powered by new M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. The Ultra chip is likely to power its new Mac Pro, which is expected to debut at the WWDC23. On the sidelines, Apple would announce the new version of its macOS.

8:11 PM Jun 23

What to expect from WWDC23: Mixed reality headset

This is not the first time Apple’s rumoured mixed reality headset hit the news headlines ahead of its developers conference. This time, however, it seems likely. Reports suggest that it will be capable of providing both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences. According to a report in Bloomberg, the headset would feature multiple external sensors to support hand tracking along with sensors on the inside of the headset that track the user’s eyes. Reports have also suggested that Apple is busy building VR versions of its native apps such as Safari, FaceTime, Apple TV, Apple Books, Freeform, and more.

7:55 PM Jun 23

Apple WWDC 2023: Where to watch keynote livestream

While Apple has arranged for in-person special experience at Apple Park on opening day for select developers, students, and media, others can watch the WWDC23 in an online format from June 5 through June 9. It will livestream on Apple’s official website, YouTube, Twitter, and select social media channels. You can catch the live updates from WWDC23 keynote here, or watch it online through the video embedded below:

