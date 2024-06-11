Apple WWDC 2024 keynote: AI, iOS 18, revamped Siri, and more announced

Apple has concluded the WWDC 2024’s keynote address with big announcements related to platforms, intelligence, and OpenAI partnership. The US-based technology giant has announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia – its next-generation platforms for iPhone, iPad, Watch Series, and Macs. These are now available in developers preview and public preview in beta is scheduled to commence from July. In line with the anticipation, the US-based technology giant announced Apple Intelligence, its suite of artificial intelligence and machine learning powered tools and features designed for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence is designed with privacy at its core. This system leverages generative models to enhance user interactions across Apple devices. Apple Intelligence can prioritise notifications, summarise content, and even generate images from the user's photo library. Its capabilities extend to taking actions across various apps and devices, powered by on-device intelligence available on A17 Pro and Apple Silicon starting from the M1 chip. Additionally, Apple introduces “Private Cloud Compute” powered by its silicon for specialised processing tasks requiring cloud support. Later this year, Apple Intelligence will include ChatGPT integration, enabling advanced content generation while ensuring user consent for data sharing. This integration marks a significant step in making technology more personalised and efficient.

Apple platforms

The iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia introduced a range of enhancements aimed at improving usability, customisation, and integration within the Apple ecosystem.

iOS 18 offers a more customisable home screen with relocatable apps and widgets, new dark mode icons, and a revamped Control Centre. Messaging is enhanced with RCS support, scheduling, and satellite messaging for newer iPhones, while the Photos app undergoes its biggest redesign.

iPadOS 18 introduces a floating tab bar, remote control via SharePlay, and handwriting improvements in the Notes app.

watchOS 11 adds new health-focused features, including training load metrics and enhanced cycle tracking, alongside smart stacks for automatic widget management.

macOS Sequoia boosts ecosystem continuity with wireless iPhone mirroring, improved window management, and integrated background replacements for video calls.

Revamped Siri

The revamped Siri features significant advancements designed to enhance its natural interaction and contextual awareness. Soon, Siri will support more natural and personalised interactions, including a redesigned visual wake indicator that glows around the device display. Text input functionality has been added, allowing users to interact with Siri similarly to other AI chatbots. Siri's capabilities have expanded to include on-screen awareness and the ability to perform contextual actions based on personal content such as photos, messages, and calendar events. The integration of ChatGPT, planned for later this year, will further enable advanced content generation while ensuring user consent for data sharing, making Siri more responsive and relevant to individual user needs.