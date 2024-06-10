Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE updates: OpenAI deal, AI, iOS 18, Siri expected today
Apple WWDC 2024 Event Live updates: This year, expectations are high as Apple is anticipated to make announcements related to artificial intelligence to rival Google, Samsung, and Microsoft
The countdown to Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 has begun, with the event set to kick off at 10:30 pm on June 10. This year, expectations are sky-high as Apple is anticipated to unveil a slew of advancements, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence. The conference is not just a peek into Apple's software roadmap but also a platform where the tech giant often sets the tone for the future of technology.
Apple’s collaboration with OpenAI
At the forefront of the anticipated announcements is the introduction of iOS 18, which is expected to bring artificial intelligence (AI) features, in partnership with OpenAI, that will redefine user interaction across Apple's ecosystem. Reports suggest that Apple’s digital assistant, Siri, will receive a significant upgrade, too, leveraging AI to offer more natural and personalised responses.
Apple Intelligence
Moreover, Apple is likely to showcase AI enhancements in its core apps, with new functionalities like AI-generated email replies in the Mail app, intelligent photo editing tools in Photos, and smarter message handling in the Messages app. Such enhancements are expected to be called Apple Intelligence.
iOS 18
The event is also expected to highlight non-AI features in iOS 18, such as support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) for enhanced messaging security and flexibility, new customisation options for home screens, and improvements in apps like Notes and Safari.
8:22 PM
Apple WWDC 2024: Deal with OpenAI
One of the most anticipated announcements is a potential partnership between Apple and OpenAI. This collaboration could bring OpenAI's cutting-edge technology to Apple's ecosystem, enhancing apps like Siri, Mail, and more with generative AI capabilities. This partnership might allow Apple to offer more personalised and intelligent features such as in-app function control for Siri and a GPT powered on-device chatbot.
8:00 PM
Apple WWDC 2024: Watch livestream
