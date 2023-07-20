Home / Technology / Tech News / As online engagement rises, Indian firms vulnerable to cyber attacks

As online engagement rises, Indian firms vulnerable to cyber attacks

As companies put more effort towards securing their data networks, cyber-attacks are also becoming more sophisticated with time

BS Web Team New Delhi
As companies put more effort towards securing their data networks, cyber-attacks are also becoming more sophisticated with time

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With digital engagement and internet usage growing in the country, a significant number of companies and organisations have registered a rise in cyber attacks, which include ransomware attempts, The Times of India (ToI) has reported citing a US-based data security and cloud data management firm, Rubrik.

Talking about the growing instances of cyber attacks, the company said that Indian companies are increasingly facing internet-based attacks which have caused loss of data and business customers to these organisations.

Elaborating on the subject, co-founder and CEO of Rubrik told ToI, "In India, 26 per cent of respondents reported their organisations experienced more than 100 attempted cyber attacks within the last year alone and 51 per cent of companies suffered a loss of customers as a result of a cyber attack."

Sinha added that as reliance on data-heavy technologies grows, the possibility of a cyber attack also multiplies. He said that rather than trying to completely eliminate the risk of a cyber attack, these companies should focus on minimising the impact of such an attack.

As companies put more effort towards protecting their data networks, cyber-attacks are also becoming more sophisticated with time. In such a situation, taking the risk of a ransomware attack to absolute zero is a near possible task. The ask of the situation is that organisations expect and prepare themselves for such an attack, Sinha told ToI.

Cyber attacks include a variety of mechanisms that intend to compromise the victim's data. Different types of cyber attacks include malware, phishing, man-in-the-middle attack, denial-of-service attack, SQL injection, zero-day exploit, DNS tunnelling etc.

Also Read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

73 per cent of Indian firms report being ransomware victim in 2023: Report

Ransomware attacks, human error main cause of cloud data breaches: Report

Web Werks to invest Rs 1,400 crore to develop data centre in Navi Mumbai

Hackers release sensitive information after ransomware attack on CommScope

Apple tests 'Apple GPT,' develops generative AI tools to catch OpenAI

Merger regulations get tougher in crackdown by antitrust enforcers

WhatsApp availabile on smartwatch app on Wear OS 3 globally: Meta

Microsoft offers free security feature after alleged China cyber hack

Microsoft, Activision Blizzard extend deadline to close $69 bn deal

Topics :Ransomware cyber attacksCyber AttacksMalware attackRansomeware cyber attackBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story