As online engagement rises, Indian firms vulnerable to cyber attacks

With digital engagement and internet usage growing in the country, a significant number of companies and organisations have registered a rise in cyber attacks, which include ransomware attempts, The Times of India (ToI) has reported citing a US-based data security and cloud data management firm, Rubrik.

Talking about the growing instances of cyber attacks, the company said that Indian companies are increasingly facing internet-based attacks which have caused loss of data and business customers to these organisations.

Elaborating on the subject, co-founder and CEO of Rubrik told ToI, "In India, 26 per cent of respondents reported their organisations experienced more than 100 attempted cyber attacks within the last year alone and 51 per cent of companies suffered a loss of customers as a result of a cyber attack."

Sinha added that as reliance on data-heavy technologies grows, the possibility of a cyber attack also multiplies. He said that rather than trying to completely eliminate the risk of a cyber attack, these companies should focus on minimising the impact of such an attack.

As companies put more effort towards protecting their data networks, cyber-attacks are also becoming more sophisticated with time. In such a situation, taking the risk of a ransomware attack to absolute zero is a near possible task. The ask of the situation is that organisations expect and prepare themselves for such an attack, Sinha told ToI.

Cyber attacks include a variety of mechanisms that intend to compromise the victim's data. Different types of cyber attacks include malware, phishing, man-in-the-middle attack, denial-of-service attack, SQL injection, zero-day exploit, DNS tunnelling etc.