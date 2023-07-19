Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp availabile on smartwatch app on Wear OS 3 globally: Meta

WhatsApp availabile on smartwatch app on Wear OS 3 globally: Meta

Available on watches that run Wear OS 3, users will no longer need their phone with them to stay connected, and can respond to friends and family using their voice, emojis, quick replies or text

Shivani Shinde Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Meta today announced the availability of WhatsApp smartwatch app on Wear OS 3. The app has been rolled out worldwide. The WhatsApp Wear OS app was launched as beta during Google’s developer-focused I/O conference. Wear OS, is Google’s operating system for wearables.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the availability of WhatsApp smartwatch app on Wear OS. “Rolling out from today, now you can start new conversations, reply to messages, and take calls - all from your wrist,” he said.

Available on watches that run Wear OS 3, users will no longer need their phone with them to stay connected, and can respond to friends and family using their voice, emojis, quick replies or text.

We look forward to bringing WhatsApp to even more devices in the future. Please find a supporting asset attached along with screenshot of Mark announcing wear OS on his broadcast channel. With this Meta now gets to make its presence felt in the wearable market, especially since WhatsApp has a large audience. In India WhatsApp, according to reports, has over 400 million users.

However, WhatsApp smartwatch app is not available for Apple’s iPhone users. Apple users can only view and respond to messages via notifications, they cannot initiate conversation or make calls through WhatsApp.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

