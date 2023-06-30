Asus Zenfone 10 launched on June 29, check features, price, and more

The Zenfone 10 continues providing traditional flagship-grade specs in a "small" package. The company has also come up with wireless charging for the first time this year, which was not in its previous models.

Taiwanese company ASUS unveiled its much-awaited 5.9-inch display smartphone ZenFone 10 on June 29 and live-streamed the launch on its official youtube channel. The smartphone is currently launched in European countries only and will be available in other markets soon.