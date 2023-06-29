- When chats are locked, the notification content and contacts are hidden. The notification will show as WhatsApp: 1 new message.
- To help keep media private, users will have to turn the chat lock off to save media to the phone's gallery.
- Group chats and muted chats can also be locked.
- Calls will not be locked. A call from a locked chat contact or group will still appear.
- When users turn on chat lock from their phone, it will lock chats on that phone only. If other devices are linked to WhatsApp, such as a desktop computer, the chats on those linked devices will not be locked.
- If a user uses the backup and restores feature on WhatsApp, the locked chats will still be locked once they restore to a new phone. To access the locked chats users will need to have device authentication (fingerprint or Face ID) set up first.
- When a user turns on the chat lock, the person they are chatting with will not know about the chat being locked.
- If users want to lock an archived chat, they will need to unarchive it first, and then lock it.
- If a user does not have device authentication set up yet, such as phone passcode, fingerprint or Face ID, they will be prompted to set it up before locking a chat.
- Open the chat you want to lock
- Go to chat info and tap on "Chat lock"
- Tap "Lock this chat with fingerprint" or "Lock This Chat with Face ID".
- The chat will be locked.
- Tap "View" to see the chat in the "Locked chats" folder.
- In a chat that has been locked, go to chat info and tap on "Chat lock".
- Now, toggle off and confirm the fingerprint or Face ID.
- Chat will be unlocked.