"We believe this feature will be great for people who share their phones from time to time with a family member, or in moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra-special chat arrives," Meta said in the announcement on May 15, when it started rolling out the feature globally.

If you do not want others to read your WhatsApp chat, the platform may have just the answer for you. Last month, the Meta-own chatting platform, announced the launch of the "Chat Lock" feature for Android and iPhone users.