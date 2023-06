The company claims that the fund aims to foster innovation and establish a national XR technology ecosystem. Meta on Wednesday declared a fresh Mixed Reality (MR) programme in India that has an award of $250,000 for homegrown new companies and developers to construct applications and experiences. They can assemble applications utilising Meta's Presence Platform, the organisation's expansive scope of machine perception and AI capabilities for the Meta Quest Platform and Metaverse.

Meta launch in India: Overview "Meta is committed to building the XR ecosystem in India. The Presence Platform is an integral part of the metaverse vision, aiming to make virtual experiences more tangible and accessible,” says Sandhya Devanathan, VP for Meta in India.



They will also have a chance to upload their product to Quest App Lab and become part of Meta's developing developer ecosystem. Meta stated that at the end of the programme, selected startups will also receive an introduction to prominent local venture capital funds. As a part of the programme, a select group of up to five Indian developers and new companies will get a monetary grant, alongside top-notch mentoring and guidance from the Meta Reality Labs specialists.