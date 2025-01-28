Tech wrap Jan 28: iOS 18.3, Meta AI memory, Xbox games on Nintendo Switch 2

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.3 update for eligible iPhones. The latest version introduces enhancements for Visual Intelligence on the iPhone 16 series and updates to the Apple Intelligence-powered Notification Summaries. Additionally, it addresses several user-reported issues, including one where Apple Music continued playback even after the app was closed.

Meta has revealed that its Meta AI assistant is gaining Memory capabilities, similar to features in OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. In a recent blog post, Meta stated that its AI assistant will soon be able to remember specific details from one-on-one interactions to personalise future responses. Moreover, the assistant will be able to retrieve data from Meta's platforms like Facebook and Instagram to tailor its replies.

Reports suggest that Microsoft is planning to bring several Xbox video games to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 handheld console. According to IGN, titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection may soon be available on the Switch 2.

Google is reportedly rolling out enhanced features for Gemini Live, its conversational AI mode that enables discussions around images, documents, and YouTube videos. Initially previewed during the Galaxy S25 launch, the feature is now becoming available for Google Pixel 9 series devices, according to 9To5Google.

Apple has introduced the 2025 Black Unity Collection in honour of Black History Month. Named Unity Rhythm, the collection features a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, a matching watch face, and new wallpapers for iPhones and iPads. Apple stated that the collection takes inspiration from the Pan-African flag with colours like black, green, and red.

Apple has updated its support page with instructions for manually updating AirPods firmware. Previously, firmware updates for AirPods occurred automatically without user control. While automatic updates remain available, the new option allows users to manually trigger updates when a new firmware version is released.

DeepSeek R1, a Chinese alternative to ChatGPT, has garnered significant attention within the AI community. Now the most downloaded app on the App Store, DeepSeek R1 combines innovation with user-friendly accessibility, positioning itself as a transformative player in artificial intelligence.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has commented on the buzz surrounding Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which recently launched the open-source DeepSeek R1 model. While Altman praised the new model as "impressive," he also hinted that OpenAI is working on even more advanced AI solutions.

The POCO X7 Pro emerges as a strong contender for performance enthusiasts, offering a flagship-like experience at an affordable price. It excels in handling diverse tasks and boasts outstanding battery life. Additionally, it features a high-quality display with impressive specifications for media consumption. However, its camera capabilities remain underwhelming compared to its other strengths.

China’s AI startup DeepSeek has made a significant impact, overtaking major global competitors like ChatGPT and Google Gemini to become the most downloaded app on Apple iOS in India across all categories, according to Sensor Tower data.

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek reported facing a cyberattack on Monday, which disrupted the registration process for users on its platform.