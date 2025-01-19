Automation for improvement: How it will boost productivity for workers

As many as 24 per cent of 10,000 tasks in critical Indian industries can be fully automated and time spent on another 42 per cent significantly reduced to free 8-10 hours weekly for corporate workers, according to a study by EY. Time saved will boost productivity by 2.61 per cent in the organised sector by 2030. Productivity will improve 2.82 per cent in the unorganised sector. Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to impact 38 million organised sector employees. The study called ‘AIdea of India 2025’ polled 25 C-suite participants to offer insights on generative AI (GenAI) and its adoption by companies.