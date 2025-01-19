Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Automation for improvement: How it will boost productivity for workers

Automation for improvement: How it will boost productivity for workers

Time saved will boost productivity by 2.61 per cent in the organised sector by 2030

tech
Premium
The study called ‘AIdea of India 2025’ polled 25 C-suite participants to offer insights on generative AI (GenAI) and its adoption by companies. (File Image)
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 9:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As many as 24 per cent of 10,000 tasks in critical Indian industries can be fully automated and time spent on another 42 per cent significantly reduced to free 8-10 hours weekly for corporate workers, according to a study by EY. Time saved will boost productivity by 2.61 per cent in the organised sector by 2030. Productivity will improve 2.82 per cent in the unorganised sector. Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to impact 38 million organised sector employees. The study called ‘AIdea of India 2025’ polled 25 C-suite participants to offer insights on generative AI (GenAI) and its adoption by companies. 
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

AI on its own: How tech is reshaping work as GenAI adoption grows in India

SpaDeX successful, results will pave way for future missions: Isro chief

Apple pulls error-prone AI-generated news feature in beta iPhone software

Tech wrap Jan 17: Apple Store app in India, Nintendo Switch 2, Noise Tag 1

Starship's fiery explosion creates a dazzling spectacle across the skies

Topics :AutomationAutomation impactAutomation Anywhere

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story