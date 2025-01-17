Tech wrap Jan 17: Apple Store app in India, Nintendo Switch 2, Noise Tag 1

Apple has introduced its Apple Store app in India. The company states that the app enables users to explore and purchase its range of products and services while providing tailored recommendations. The Apple Store app is currently available for download from the App Store.

Nintendo, the Japanese gaming console maker, has unveiled a first look at its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 handheld console. This next-gen device includes a larger screen, redesigned Joy-Cons, and improved aesthetics. Additional details about the console and its exclusive games will be revealed during the "Nintendo Direct" event scheduled for April 2.

Indian electronics brand Noise has unveiled its first object tracker, Noise Tag 1. Designed for universal compatibility, the device works with Google's Find My Device network for Android and Apple's Find My Network for iOS. It also supports Google Fast Pair, ensuring a seamless pairing process with Android devices.

Apple has released the third beta of iOS 18.3, addressing issues related to its Notification Summaries feature driven by Apple Intelligence. According to 9To5Google, the feature for news and entertainment apps has been temporarily disabled. Additionally, several modifications have been made to how the summaries are presented.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 series smartphones are set to feature enhanced Google Gemini AI capabilities, alongside more advanced Galaxy AI tools. As reported by Android Authority, promotional materials have leaked online, highlighting innovative AI-driven features expected to debut with the next-generation flagship devices.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, renowned for steering the world’s most valuable company, seldom discusses personal matters. However, in a recent appearance on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Cook spoke about his daily habits, personal interests, and a remarkable incident where the Apple Watch played a life-saving role for his father.

The next iteration of Apple’s iPhone SE is expected to adopt a more contemporary and premium design compared to its predecessor. According to 9To5Mac, leaked images of the fourth-generation iPhone SE suggest key updates, such as a flat aluminium frame, a glass back, and other refinements.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will not extend its "Community Notes" feature to paid advertisements when the feature rolls out later this year, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This system is similar to the one used by the Elon Musk-owned platform X.