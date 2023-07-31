AWS, Accel announce ML Elevate 2023 to support generative AI startups

Cloud service provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) and venture capital firm Accel have announced ML Elevate 2023, a six-week accelerator programme aimed to empower startups building generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Generative AI applications have captivated developers and enthusiasts alike with their ability to comprehend and generate realistic conversations, stories, images, videos, and music across diverse domains, according to a statement.

ML Elevate aims to support generative AI startups by providing them access to AI models and tools, business and technical mentorship, curated resources, the AWS Activate programme, and up to USD 200,000 in AWS Credits.

Other benefits include peer support from a community of leading AI and ML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) startup founders and the opportunity to scale production-ready generative AI applications on Amazon SageMaker JumpStart.

Generative AI startups that have already developed a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and intend to seek funding in next 12-18 months are eligible to apply.