Apart from the infamous notch getting replaced with Dynamic Island upgrade, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will feature significant camera enhancements and an A16 chip

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
iPhone 15 may finally replace the notch with 14 Pro's Dynamic Island. Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Apple is slated to launch the iPhone 15 series this year. The enthusiast users are expecting the company to incorporate its vision of an all-screen iphone in the new generation. As per Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are getting rid of the infamous notch, and replacing it with Dynamic Island which also featured in last year's pro models. This upgrade further lessens the area occupied by front-facing sensors and cameras.

Apart from the all-screen upgrade, the iPhone 15 and 15 plus models will come loaded with significant camera enhancements and be powered by the A16 chip, first highlighted in the iPhone 14 pro line. The new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also have a better camera setup than the current iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and they will use the faster USB-C connector instead of the traditional Lightning connector. The pro models then again will get different enhancements making them significantly more costly and premium.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models: Overview
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will offer a compelling upgrade, according to information provided by Gurman. Both the standard iPhone 15 and the pro models will get significant back camera overhauls, including further developed lenses and a much more extensive scope of optical zoom on the biggest model. This new component will permit the pro Max model to take on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's super zoom.


Another imperative update comes as the fresh display technology utilised in the Pro and Pro Max models. Apple will utilise low-injection pressure overmolding (LIPO) technology for the display on the Pro models. This will bring about a decrease of the size of the bezels to 1.5 millimeters down from 2.2 millimeters in the ongoing models.

Performance wise, the iPhone 15 pro series will mark significant upgrades with the assistance of a 3-nanometer chip. Apple likewise needed to leave out a couple of new features for the next iteration. Touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback have been removed as a feature. Gurman says that this was carried out as a result of costs and difficulties in engineering. However, the mute/ring switch will be changed into an Action button, like the Apple Watch, permitting customers to customize its usefulness through software choices.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models: Prices
A price increase is also inevitable due to the inclusion of all new features and even new features like titanium. Apple may raise prices for each of the four models. Tim Long, an analyst at Barclays, says that Apple may raise the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100 and the iPhone 15 Pro by $200 in the United States. 


Prices in India may rise even more as a result of these price increases in the US.

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

