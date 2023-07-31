From Vivo V29 to Redmi 12 5G; several smartphones to launch in August 2023

The month of August 2023 is going to see many high-end smartphone launches, with companies competing to woo customers in the festive month with their products. Among the most anticipated smartphones, Vivo V29 and the Redmi 12 5G are the most talked about in the tech world.



Fans are also excited about the latest development in the tech world and eagerly waiting for further updates and the latest announcement about these smartphones.

According to an HT Tech report, smartphones like Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Vivo V29 Series, Realme GT 5, Infinix GT 10 Pro and many other devices can make their debut in the Indian market this August 2023. Check the details about these smartphones:

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Xiaomi is leading the race with its latest Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, which will make its debut in China. With the launch of its foldable devices, Xiaomi will compete head-to-head with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and will give tough competition to other players in this segment. The device is gaining limelight for its camera system, a new solution for an "optical full-focus quad-cam setup," which is co-developed with legendary brand Leica.

Vivo V29 Series

Vivo is set to make the global debut of its latest V29 series. This series includes two headsets, the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro. These two models are rebranded versions of the Vivo S17 series, which was earlier launched in China. users can expect powerful performances and interesting features with the launch of the upcoming Vivo V29 series.

Realme GT 5

According to an HT Tech report, Realme can also launch its first flagship smartphone of 2023, the Realme GT 5. The all-new Realme GT5 device is a powerful snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is a stunning 144Hz OLED display and also has a 50 MP triple-camera setup. The device is highly anticipated among fans.

Infinix GT 10 Pro

Infinix is set to launch its GT 10 Pro series on August 3. The smartphone has a captivating design, rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset. The latest smartphone will feature a 108MP primary sensory for optics.

Redmi 12 5G

Xiaomi is all set to launch its upcoming Redmi 12 5G to make its debut in India on August 1. This smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. It has a 90 Hz FHD+ display, a strong 5000 mAh battery, and comes with a 50 MP high-resolution primary camera sensor.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus is also ready to make its debut in the foldable segment with the launch of its foldable smartphone, namely the OnePlus Open. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc, a 2K AMOLED primary display, and a triple-camera arrangement of the OnePlus 11 5G. The device will give strong competition to all the foldable devices available in the market. The launch of the OnePlus Open might take place in New York on August 29.

August is going to be very exciting for tech lovers as new smartphones will make their debut in August 2023.