BGMI releases last batch of redeem codes: What are they and how to use them

Krafton has released the last and final set of redeem code for this season in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), valid until June 6, 2025, 11:59 PM. These codes are available in limited quantities and follow a first-come, first-served policy, providing players with exclusive in-game rewards.
By redeeming them via BGMI’s official website, players can claim high-tier Pink and Purple grade items such as special outfits, weapon skins, and character enhancements. The codes will not work on any unofficial or third-party platforms.
Redemption rules
A total of 12 redeem codes have been released, with each code limited to just 10 redemptions, making them highly restricted and issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Krafton has stated that players cannot redeem the same code more than once.
Each player is allowed to redeem only one code per day, with a maximum of two redemptions per account valid through June 6, 2025. Redemptions are not permitted through guest accounts—only registered profiles are eligible.
Once redeemed, rewards are delivered to the in-game mailbox. Players must claim them within seven days, after which unclaimed items will expire permanently.
BGMI official redeem codes
DGZBZSX8JRQK
DGZCZ8Q6CBF6
DGZDZWEFNXNU
DGZEZVTGV7VT
DGZFZT97JSHC
DGZGZV487DSG
DGZHZEHXQ735
DGZIZ3M558QH
DGZJZ9RB4DFE
DGZKZBHDDDRG
DGZLZ968NA3A
DGZMZDP9689P
How to redeem BGMI codes
- Visit the official BGMI website and navigate to the Redeem section.
- Enter your Character ID in the provided field.
- Type in the redeem code you want to claim.
- Complete the Captcha or verification code displayed on the screen.
- Click the Confirm button to submit your information.
- You will receive one of two messages: either "Code has been redeemed" if successful, or "Code expired" appears if the code is no longer valid.