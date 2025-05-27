BGMI releases last batch of redeem codes: What are they and how to use them

Krafton has released the last and final set of redeem code for this season in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), valid until June 6, 2025, 11:59 PM. These codes are available in limited quantities and follow a first-come, first-served policy, providing players with exclusive in-game rewards.

By redeeming them via BGMI’s official website, players can claim high-tier Pink and Purple grade items such as special outfits, weapon skins, and character enhancements. The codes will not work on any unofficial or third-party platforms.

Redemption rules

A total of 12 redeem codes have been released, with each code limited to just 10 redemptions, making them highly restricted and issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Krafton has stated that players cannot redeem the same code more than once.

Each player is allowed to redeem only one code per day, with a maximum of two redemptions per account valid through June 6, 2025. Redemptions are not permitted through guest accounts—only registered profiles are eligible.

Once redeemed, rewards are delivered to the in-game mailbox. Players must claim them within seven days, after which unclaimed items will expire permanently.

BGMI official redeem codes

DGZBZSX8JRQK

DGZCZ8Q6CBF6

DGZDZWEFNXNU

DGZEZVTGV7VT

DGZFZT97JSHC

DGZGZV487DSG

DGZHZEHXQ735

DGZIZ3M558QH

DGZJZ9RB4DFE

DGZKZBHDDDRG

DGZLZ968NA3A

DGZMZDP9689P

How to redeem BGMI codes