Garena Free Fire Max: Here are May 27 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for May 27, allowing players to claim free in-game items. These codes offer access to limited-time rewards such as character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other exclusive enhancements.
As the codes are available for a limited time and have restricted usage, players are advised to use them quickly.
Below is a list of active codes and a simple guide on how to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for May 27 are:
- FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO
- FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG
- FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE
- FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC
- FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB
- FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ
- FLH6SJF9PC4WX7ER
- FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX
- FXCV6BNM3ZXQW1ER
- FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS
- FAS9DFGH4JKL7MNB
- FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP
- FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM
- FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA
- FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML
- FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP
- FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT
- FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is used successfully, the corresponding rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. For currency-based rewards such as gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly.
The codes grant access to exclusive content like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic or gameplay-enhancing items.
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and remains valid for just 12 hours, so players should redeem them promptly to avoid missing out.