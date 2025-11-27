Home / Technology / Tech News / Black Friday sale: Check discount, bank offers on iPhone, MacBook and iPads

Apple iPhones, MacBooks and iPads are available with price cuts, bank discounts and no-interest EMI offers across Croma, Vijay Sales and more during ongoing Black Friday sale

iPhone 17 Pro, MacBook Pro M5, iPhone Air, iPad Pro M5, iPhone 16 (L to R)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Several retailers are currently offering discounts, bank deals, and other limited-period offers on Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, and more. For example, Croma is providing price cuts and card discounts on last year’s iPhone 16, along with offers on the iPhone 17 series — including the iPhone Air — as part of its ongoing Black Friday sale.
 
Similar promotions are also live on Vijay Sales, which is offering deals on the new MacBook Pro M5, as well as the MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip. The iPad Pro with the M5 chip and the 2025 iPad 11th generation model are also available with various offers.
Here are the details:

Black Friday sale: Apple iPhone

iPhone 17 Pro

  • Platform: Croma
  • Price: Rs 134,900
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 4000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to six months

iPhone Air

  • Platform: Croma
  • Launch price: Rs 119,900
  • Offer price: Rs 112,900
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 4000
  • No-interest EMI: up to six months 

iPhone 16

  • Platform: Croma
  • Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 66,490 onwards
  • Bank discount: Rs 4000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to six months

Black Friday sale: Apple MacBook

MacBook Air M4 (13.6-inch)

  • Platform: Vijay Sales
  • Launch price: Rs 99,900
  • Offer price: Rs 91,900
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 10,000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to six months

MacBook Pro M5 (16GB + 512GB)

  • Platform: Vijay Sales
  • Launch price: Rs 169,900
  • Offer price: Rs 169,490
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 5000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to six months

Black Friday sale: Apple iPads

iPad Pro M5 (11-inch, 256GB)

  • Platform: Vijay Sales
  • Price: Rs 99,900
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 3000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to six months

iPad 11th gen (128GB)

  • Platform: Vijay Sales
  • Launch price: Rs 34,900
  • Offer price: Rs 32,500
  • Bank discount: Up to Rs 2000
  • No-interest EMI: Up to six months

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

