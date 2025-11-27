Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Opera Neon adds one-minute deep research mode, Google Docs support and more

Opera Neon adds one-minute deep research mode, Google Docs support and more

Opera's Neon browser now offers a one-minute Deep Research mode for faster summaries, along with Google Docs integration for the Do agent and new AI model choices in Neon Chat

Opera Neon browser

Opera Neon browser

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Opera has reportedly introduced a new one-minute Deep Research mode, a faster version of its ODRA (Opera Deep Research Agent) tool in its AI-powered Neon browser. According to a report by 9To5Mac, this feature delivers concise research summaries in under a minute. The update also adds Google Docs integration for the Neon “Do” agent and a new model selector for Neon Chat.
 
The one-minute Deep Research option expands on the full Deep Research experience introduced last October but trims the processing time to provide results quickly. The report quoted Opera as saying, “In the new one-minute-research mode, Opera Neon is dividing the problem as much as possible in order to employ as many ‘researchers’ as possible on the same task. This new mode for the deep research agent acts as a point in-between a simple AI query and a full-on deep research that turns useful since the user is not always in need of a full deep research for every query that requires a little bit more than just an AI overview.”
 

Neon’s Do agent in Google Docs

Alongside this, Neon’s “Do” agent now reportedly works directly inside Google Docs. With the integration, the AI assistant can help draft, edit and refine documents without switching tabs or tools.

Also Read

Softbank

SoftBank hits $64 bn retail bond mark to drive Masayoshi Son's AI vision

youtube

YouTube rethinks how recommendations work with user-shaped content feed

Google Android for PC

Google reportedly plans 'Aluminium OS' to rival Windows and macOS on PCs

Perplexity shopping assistant (Image: Perplexity)

Perplexity debuts AI shopping assistant to rival tools from Google, OpenAI

ChatGPT brings Voice Mode to chat window

ChatGPT: OpenAI brings together voice and text modes in default chat window

 
As per the report, Opera said users can create a Google Doc by selecting the Do agent in the omnibox and specifying in their prompt that they want a new document, while existing Docs can also be edited, including adding or removing content with web-sourced information when necessary, or even renaming the file.
 
Furthermore, the update also reportedly introduces a model selector in Neon Chat, giving users the ability to choose between different AI models, including Google’s Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro, and even switch models in the middle of a conversation.

What is Opera Neon browser

Neon is Opera’s AI-first browser released in September 2025, designed to help users perform tasks on the web instead of just browse it. It runs on a system of specialised AI agents that can gather information, automate actions, create content or complete workflows directly in the browser. These tasks run inside contextual “Tasks” spaces, allowing the AI to work across multiple tabs without repeated prompts.
 
Neon includes agents like Chat, Do, Make and the Deep Research Agent, giving it built-in tools for answering questions, executing online actions, generating files and conducting structured research. It also supports reusable workflow Cards for common jobs such as summaries or comparisons.
 
For the uninitiated, Opera Neon remains a subscription-based offering priced at $19.99 per month. Users interested in trying the browser can join the waitlist through Opera’s official website. Since it has not been released widely, the India pricing for the same has not yet been announced.

More From This Section

New Gemini-powered AI features in Google Maps (Image: Google)

Google Maps gets Gemini AI for navigation assistance: How is it different

Dell

Tech firms like Dell, HP warn of memory-chip shortages as AI drives demand

Google, Alphabet

Google, the sleeping giant in global AI race, now fully awake with Gemini 3

Google meet

Google Meet down as users see '502 error': What's causing the outage?

Tech Wrap November 26

Tech Wrap Nov 26: iQOO 15 launch, OnePlus 15R, Copilot leaving WhatsApp

Topics : Technology News Opera artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon