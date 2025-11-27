Opera Neon adds one-minute deep research mode, Google Docs support and more

Opera has reportedly introduced a new one-minute Deep Research mode, a faster version of its ODRA (Opera Deep Research Agent) tool in its AI-powered Neon browser. According to a report by 9To5Mac, this feature delivers concise research summaries in under a minute. The update also adds Google Docs integration for the Neon “Do” agent and a new model selector for Neon Chat.

The one-minute Deep Research option expands on the full Deep Research experience introduced last October but trims the processing time to provide results quickly. The report quoted Opera as saying, “In the new one-minute-research mode, Opera Neon is dividing the problem as much as possible in order to employ as many ‘researchers’ as possible on the same task. This new mode for the deep research agent acts as a point in-between a simple AI query and a full-on deep research that turns useful since the user is not always in need of a full deep research for every query that requires a little bit more than just an AI overview.”

ALSO READ: Google Maps gets Gemini AI for navigation assistance: How is it different Neon’s Do agent in Google Docs Alongside this, Neon’s “Do” agent now reportedly works directly inside Google Docs. With the integration, the AI assistant can help draft, edit and refine documents without switching tabs or tools. As per the report, Opera said users can create a Google Doc by selecting the Do agent in the omnibox and specifying in their prompt that they want a new document, while existing Docs can also be edited, including adding or removing content with web-sourced information when necessary, or even renaming the file.

Furthermore, the update also reportedly introduces a model selector in Neon Chat, giving users the ability to choose between different AI models, including Google’s Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro, and even switch models in the middle of a conversation. ALSO READ: YouTube rethinks how recommendations work with user-shaped content feed What is Opera Neon browser Neon is Opera’s AI-first browser released in September 2025, designed to help users perform tasks on the web instead of just browse it. It runs on a system of specialised AI agents that can gather information, automate actions, create content or complete workflows directly in the browser. These tasks run inside contextual “Tasks” spaces, allowing the AI to work across multiple tabs without repeated prompts.