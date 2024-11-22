Samsung India has announced Black Friday sale offers in which it is offering bank cashback and no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plans on select Galaxy Wearables. During the sale period, Samsung is offering cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on the Galaxy Watch Ultra or an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on trade-in deals. Similarly, customers purchasing the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can avail cashback or upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000. Similar offers are available for the Galaxy Watch 7 series models, Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung also said that customers purchasing the Galaxy S or Galaxy Z series devices can avail up to Rs 18,000 on select Galaxy wearable devices in a bundle deals. Here are the offers detail:

Samsung Black Friday Sale: Offers

Galaxy Watch Ultra

Launch Price: Rs 59,999

Offers: Cashback of Rs 12000 / upgrade bonus of Rs 10000

EMI plans: No-interest monthly payment plan for up to 24 months

Galaxy Watch 7

Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards (40mm), Rs 32,999 onwards (44mm)

Offers: Cashback of Rs 8000 / upgrade bonus of Rs 8000

EMI plans: No-interest monthly payment plan for up to 24 months

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Launch Price: Rs 19,999

Offers: Cashback of Rs 5000 / upgrade bonus of Rs 5000

EMI plans: No-interest monthly payment plan for up to 24 months

Galaxy Buds 3

Launch Price: Rs 14,999

Offers: Cashback of Rs 4000 / upgrade bonus of Rs 4000

EMI plans: No-interest monthly payment plan for up to 24 months

Galaxy Buds FE

Launch Price: Rs 7,999

Offers: Cashback of Rs 4000 / upgrade bonus of Rs 4000