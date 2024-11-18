Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung XR glasses may feature Ray-Ban Meta-like form factor, AI: Report

Samsung XR glasses may feature Ray-Ban Meta-like form factor, AI: Report

Reportedly, Samsung XR glasses has been delayed to Q3 2025. The smart glasses from South Korean electronics giant will be powered by Qualcomm chip and feature a 12MP camera, similar to Ray-Ban Meta

Ray-Ban Meta glasses
Ray-Ban Meta glasses
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 12:19 PM IST
Samsung has reportedly delayed the launch of its anticipated extended reality (XR) glasses. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Samsung XR glasses are now expected to debut in the third quarter of 2025. Developed in collaboration with Google, the XR glasses will reportedly feature specifications similar to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
 
At the Galaxy Unpacked event in July, Samsung’s mobile division president TM Roh had announced plans to launch the XR headset later this year.
 
Samsung XR glasses: What to expect
 
The Samsung XR glasses are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s AR1 chip, the same chip that powers the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. They will reportedly feature a 12MP camera for recording and other functions, along with a 155mAh battery. For comparison, Ray-Ban Meta glasses come with a similar resolution camera and a slightly smaller 154mAh battery. However, Samsung’s XR glasses are expected to weigh about 50g more than Meta’s offering.

The report suggests that Samsung’s XR glasses are unlikely to feature a display due to their form factor and weight. However, they are expected to integrate Google’s Gemini AI, enabling advanced features. As per the report, Samsung XR glasses would leverage Gemini AI’s natural language processing capabilities and real-time data processing capabilities to offer features such as “payment,” QR code recognition, “gesture recognition,” and “human recognition functions.”
With the Qualcomm AR1 chip at the core, the XR glasses are likely to operate as a standalone device. However, Samsung may incorporate additional ecosystem features requiring pairing with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone or Galaxy Watch for enhanced functionality.
Topics :Augmented realitySamsungSamsung Galaxyvirtual realityTechnology

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

