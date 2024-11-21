WhatsApp introduces voice message transcripts feature: Here is how it works

WhatsApp has announced that users on the platform will soon be able to read the transcript of a voice message. The feature will use on-device processing to generate a text transcript of a voice message received, and display it within the same chat box, said WhatsApp. WhatsApp said that this feature will let users continue with their conversation irrespective of where they are and what they are doing.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform said that the transcripts are generated entirely on-device, and not even WhatsApp has the access to the audio or the text. The feature can also be enabled and disabled manually through a new “Voice message transcripts” option within the Chats menu in app settings. To transcribe an audio note, users can select the new “transcribe” option that appears upon long pressing a voice message within chats.

The company said that the new audio message transcription feature will start rolling out globally over the coming weeks. The feature will initially work with only select languages, however, the company has confirmed that it has plans for adding more languages to the list in the coming months.

In related news, WhatsApp recently introduced a Message Drafts feature to help users manage unfinished messages. The feature displays a "Draft" indicator on any unsent message and moves the relevant conversation to the top of the inbox, providing an easy way to locate and complete messages left incomplete.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a reverse image search feature that will enable users to search shared images directly on the web. As per media reports, the new "Search on web" option for images within WhatsApp will let users send an image to Google to identify if it has been manipulated or misrepresented.