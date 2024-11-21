Tech wrap Nov 21: OPPO Find X8 series launched, Vivo Y300, Redmi Note 14

China-based OPPO has launched its Find X8 series smartphones in India. These devices debut the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 System-on-Chip (SoC) in the country. Designed with a focus on photography, the smartphones feature a quad-camera system co-developed with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. They also come with several AI-driven features for photography and other utilities.

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, has introduced its Y300 smartphone in India. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, the Vivo Y300 offers a 120Hz AMOLED display. The smartphone also includes advanced AI-powered image editing tools, such as AI Erase and AI Enhance.

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Note 14 series will launch in India on December 9. The company stated that the new devices will include AI-driven features and enhanced camera technology. The launch teaser showcased a design resembling the halo camera module used in the Chinese versions.

More From This Section

HMD Global has confirmed the launch of its modular smartphone, Fusion, in India on November 25. The launch will take place at a physical event in Delhi. Already available in other regions, the Fusion features a customisable design with interchangeable back panels, referred to by the company as “Fusion Outfits.”

Apple has released the fourth developer beta and a new public beta of iOS 18.2. The update focuses on minor refinements and user interface tweaks. With the final public release expected in December, these betas primarily address bug fixes and usability improvements.

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now stream their owned games via Xbox Cloud. This includes select cloud-playable titles not part of Game Pass Ultimate. Supported devices include Smart TVs, Meta Quest headsets, and browser-enabled platforms like PCs and smartphones.

Krafton, the South Korean game developer, has released the BGMI 3.5 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Available on Google Play and Apple’s App Store, the update introduces new features, including Icemire Frontier Mode, animal-based vehicles, Dragon Battle, and Glacier Village as a drop point.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blocked over 17,000 WhatsApp accounts linked to digital fraud operations. These accounts were traced to countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand, known for hosting cybercriminal networks. As reported by India Today, these accounts were used in financial scams.

Nvidia has reassured investors about its Blackwell chip lineup’s potential to sustain the company’s AI-driven growth. However, the rapid production pace is leading to higher-than-anticipated costs.

The Draft Karnataka Space Technology Policy 2024–2029 was unveiled during the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024. The policy underscores Karnataka’s leadership in space technology, supported by a robust ecosystem of ISRO centres, public sector organisations, academic institutions, private aerospace firms, and MSMEs.