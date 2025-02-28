Blue Origin's all-women spaceflight: Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez on board

Katy Perry. She will be joined by an inspiring lineup, including film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, CBS host Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is set to make history with an all-female spaceflight, featuring none other than global pop icon. She will be joined by an inspiring lineup, including film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, CBS host Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

This groundbreaking mission marks a significant moment in space travel, bringing together trailblazers from diverse fields for an unforgettable journey beyond Earth.

The launch date has not yet been decided. The company stated that the launch would happen this spring, but no precise date has been set. This will be the first all-female space flight since the Soviet Union's Valentina Tereshkova's solo mission in 1963, according to Blue Origin.

Space mission of Blue Origin's New Shepherd rocket: The posts

Perry mentioned in a statement, according to Newsweek, "If you had told me I'd be part of the first all-female crew in space, I would have believed you. Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child".

CBS Morning stated in a social media post that King would be “going where few have gone before” and teased that in spring, viewers would be able to “watch Gayle take to the skies”.

Lauren Sanchez, 55, in a video post on her social media, mentioned that she hopes the mission will inspire people to “dream big”. “If someone would have told me that I would be able to go to space one day, I would have definitely, well, I don’t know, laughed”, she added.

“I can’t believe it’s happening. My dad used to teach people how to fly, and I used to hang around the hangar. I thought dreaming of becoming a pilot was a huge deal, and this is even bigger. The incredible women who are going on this flight are extraordinary in all of their fields, but more importantly, they’re incredible storytellers. So what I’m hoping for is that this flight is not just transformative for them but also for all of the people that they tell their story to. Hopefully, it sparks that imagination to dream big and reach for the stars.”

Jeff Bezos’s spaceflight

In July 2021, Bezos and three other people made their first space flight. Other celebrities who have participated in Blue Origin's space trip include Michael Strahan, co-host of Good Morning America, and William Shatner, star of Star Trek. Since 2021, Blue Origin has operated short-hop flights to space for passengers.

While some passengers have received free trips, others have paid a significant amount to experience the thrill of weightlessness. Blue Origin made history in January when it launched a massive New Glenn rocket for the first time. Its entry into the profitable commercial launch industry was aided by the development.

About Blue Origin’s space program

The New Shepard rocket from Blue Origin is a historic attempt to promote space tourism. In around 11 minutes, the spaceship will take paying passengers to the edge of space and back, giving them a brief experience of weightlessness.

As their capsule flies beyond the Karman line, an imaginary boundary that denotes the edge of space, travelers experience a brief period of microgravity during the journey. Nearly 100 kilometers (62 miles) above sea level is where the Karman line is located.