OpenAI releases GPT-4.5 AI model with greater 'EQ': All you need to know

OpenAI said that GPT-4.5 has been trained on data derived from smaller models, enhancing its steerability and ability to grasp nuance

GPT 4.5
GPT 4.5 model (Image: OpenAI)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company OpenAI has introduced GPT-4.5, calling it its largest and most advanced chat model to date. The company said the new AI model enhances natural interactions, improves user intent comprehension, and demonstrates a greater "EQ" (emotional quotient). GPT-4.5 is currently available as a research preview for ChatGPT Pro subscribers and developers worldwide.
 
GPT-4.5: What's new
 
OpenAI said GPT-4.5 builds on GPT-4o to be a more general-purpose model rather than focusing primarily on STEM-related reasoning. The model has been trained using a combination of new supervision techniques and traditional methods like supervised fine-tuning (SFT) and reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), similar to GPT-4o.
The company highlighted that GPT-4.5 has been trained on data derived from smaller models, enhancing its steerability and ability to grasp nuance. This results in more natural interactions and better alignment with user intent. The model also has a broader knowledge base.

Unlike OpenAI's reasoning models, GPT-4.5 "doesn't think before it responds." Instead, it excels at interpreting subtle cues and demonstrating emotional intelligence, making it well-suited for tasks such as writing, designing, programming, and solving practical problems. OpenAI noted that it is still assessing the model's full capabilities and expects it to have unexpected applications.
 
In terms of safety, OpenAI said internal evaluations of GPT-4.5 found no significant increase in risks compared to existing models. Additionally, the model is expected to reduce hallucinations and provide more reliable responses across a wide range of topics.
 
GPT-4.5: Availability
 
GPT-4.5 is available for ChatGPT Pro subscribers on web, mobile, and desktop through the model picker. OpenAI will roll it out to Plus and Team users next week, followed by Enterprise and Edu users the following week.
 
Users can continue accessing features such as Search, Canvas, and file uploads with GPT-4.5. However, multimodal capabilities like Voice Mode, video, and screen sharing are not yet supported in ChatGPT.
 
Topics :OpenAIChatGPTAI Models

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

