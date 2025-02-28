Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Leica-tuned cameras launched in China: Check details

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in its home market, expanding its flagship Xiaomi 15 series, which already includes the base and Pro models. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip, the smartphone features a camera system co-developed with German optics brand Leica, including a one-inch type 50MP primary sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to launch in more regions alongside the rest of the Xiaomi 15 series at a global event scheduled for March 2 in Barcelona.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Details

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes in three colour options—Black, White, and a special Silver Chrome Edition. It features a CNC-crafted aluminium frame and Xiaomi's Shield Glass 2.0 for improved drop resistance. The Silver Chrome Edition incorporates aerospace-grade glass fibre and a PU leather finish, giving it a design inspired by classic professional cameras.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. The smartphone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a Leica-tuned quad-camera set-up. It includes a one-inch type 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor with a fixed f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN5 sensor, and two telephoto cameras—a 50MP sensor with 3x zoom and a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto sensor with 4.3x optical zoom. At the front, it has a 32MP camera. All cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps, while the primary and periscope cameras can scale up to 120fps. For imaging, the15 Ultra features a Leica-tuned quad-camera set-up. It includes a one-inch type 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor with a fixed f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN5 sensor, and two telephoto cameras—a 50MP sensor with 3x zoom and a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto sensor with 4.3x optical zoom. At the front, it has a 32MP camera. All cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps, while the primary and periscope cameras can scale up to 120fps.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications