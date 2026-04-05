Britain woos Anthropic to expand after clash with Pentagon: Report

Britain is trying to tempt Anthropic to expand its presence in the country, as it seeks to capitalise on a fight between the maker of artificial intelligence app Claude and the US Defense Department, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

British government proposals for Anthropic range from an office expansion in London to a dual stock listing, the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

Anthropic and Britain's Department of Science, Innovation and Technology did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office has supported the department's work, which will be put to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei when he visits in late May, the FT said.