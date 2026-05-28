CERT-In issues critical severity warning for Google Chrome on desktop users

CERT-In has issued a critical-severity advisory warning for users regarding multiple vulnerabilities that have been discovered in Google Chrome for desktop. The central government agency has said that these vulnerabilities pose a high risk of remote code execution, unauthorised access to sensitive data, disruption of services, and privileged escalation.

Notably, Google has acknowledged these vulnerabilities and released a log of all issues that will be fixed with the next update, which is said to be rolled out in the coming days.

Affected versions of Google Chrome

Chrome versions prior to 148.0.7778.178/179 for Windows and Mac

Chrome versions prior to 148.0.7778.178 for Linux

What kind of risks are involved

As per CERT-In’s advisory, the vulnerabilities discovered can allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, obtain sensitive information, heap-based buffer overflow or cause Denial of Service (DoS) conditions on the targeted system.

All end-user organisations and individuals using Google Chrome for desktop are at risk with these vulnerabilities. It can potentially result in their system getting compromised, service getting disrupted, and their sensitive information being disclosed without their consent. ALSO READ: Google AI Overviews draws criticism after failing to spell basic words Where are these vulnerabilities stemming from As per CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Chrome due to User-after-free in WebRTC, GPU, QUIC, XR and DOM, Out-of-bounds read in GPU, Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC and Chromecast, Type confusion in GFX, Insufficient policy enforcement in Service Worker, Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Input, and inappropriate implementation of UI.