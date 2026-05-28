TCS ties up with Mistral to build custom AI models for enterprise clients

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has tied up with Mistral, as part of which India’s largest IT services company will become the first global system integrator partner for Mistral Forge, the French frontier model firm’s advanced system for enterprises to build frontier-grade AI models.

The partnership combines Mistral’s frontier AI capabilities with TCS’ deep context of enterprise customers, domain knowledge and engineering excellence to help organisations scale enterprise AI responsibly with greater speed.

As part of this deal, TCS will leverage Mistral Forge to build custom AI models for enterprises. It will help customers deploy their data and enterprise context to improve decision-making. The partnership will initially focus on sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare and the public sector, where trusted AI adoption is becoming increasingly critical.