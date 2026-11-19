The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has flagged multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for desktop, warning that they could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, access sensitive information, carry out spoofing attacks and cause denial of service (DoS) conditions on targeted systems.

According to the advisory released on Wednesday, the vulnerabilities affect multiple components of Google Chrome and stem from issues including use-after-free, out-of-bounds write, buffer overflow, protection mechanism, improper state validation, uninitialised resource, incorrect authorisation, race condition and information leak.

A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by enticing a user to visit a specially crafted web page.

Which Google Chrome versions are affected? According to Cert-In, the following versions of Google Chrome for desktop are vulnerable: Google Chrome versions prior to 158.0.8127.36 (Linux) Google Chrome versions prior to 158.0.8127.36/.37 (Mac) Google Chrome versions prior to 158.0.8127.36/.37 (Windows) Who is at risk? The cyber watchdog cautioned that all individuals and end-user organisations using the affected versions of Google Chrome for desktop are at risk of being targeted. The vulnerabilities pose a high risk of remote code execution, security restriction bypass and sensitive information disclosure. If exploited, they could also lead to unauthorised access to sensitive data, system compromise and service disruption. How to protect your system? Cert-In has advised individuals and organisations using the affected versions of Google Chrome to apply the appropriate security updates released by the vendor.