Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) company behind the Claude chatbot, has raised $81.31 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), surpassing SpaceX's offering to become the largest stock-market debut on record, according to a Reuters report.

The company priced its shares at $83 apiece on Wednesday, November 18, above its earlier target range of $70-78, valuing it at approximately $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

The offering was expanded by about 19 per cent, with Anthropic increasing the number of shares on offer from its initial plan of 825 million to 980 million. The company has also raised another $26 billion through a separate private placement.

Here are five things to know about Anthropic's record-breaking IPO. 1. Anthropic raises $81.3 billion in record IPO, surpasses SpaceX Anthropic's IPO raised $81.31 billion, making it the largest stock-market offering on record, ahead of SpaceX's June IPO , which raised about $75 billion. The company sold 956.4 million shares, while its seven co-founders sold another 23.6 million shares. The total offering comprised 980 million shares, priced at $83 apiece. The offering attracted strong investor interest, with demand reportedly approaching seven times the number of shares available, according to Bloomberg News. Anthropic's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday, November 19, under the ticker symbol ANT. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the underwriting syndicate, which comprises 22 banks.

2. Anthropic valued at $1.5 trillion; raises additional $26 billion The IPO values Anthropic at approximately $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis, which includes securities such as stock options and restricted stock. Its valuation on a non-diluted basis stands at about $1.1 trillion, according to Reuters. Separately, Anthropic is raising $26 billion through a private placement at the IPO price. Alphabet's Google, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Microsoft are among the participants, according to Bloomberg. Together, the IPO and private placement bring the fundraising figure to approximately $107.3 billion. 3. Claude demand drives revenue run rate to $81 billion Anthropic's growth has been driven by rising demand for its Claude models, particularly Claude Code, its AI-powered coding agent that has gained popularity among software developers.

According to the company's IPO filing, its annualised revenue run rate reached $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion from September 30. Its customer base has also expanded. Anthropic reported 11,900 customers generating at least $100,000 in annual revenue on a trailing 12-month basis as of September 30, compared with more than 1,500 at the end of 2025. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $16.96 billion, a 47 per cent increase from the second quarter. However, its operating performance remained under pressure. Anthropic reported an operating loss of $567 million in the third quarter, compared with operating income of $974 million in the preceding quarter. Its net loss narrowed to $23.3 billion from $66.3 billion, including non-operating items linked to bonds convertible into its shares.

4. Nearly $900 billion in computing commitments raise concerns over costs Despite its rapid growth, Anthropic faces questions over the financial sustainability of its AI infrastructure expansion. The company spent nearly $9 billion on computing capacity and infrastructure in the first half of 2026, almost four times the amount spent during the corresponding period a year earlier. It incurred another $5 billion in computing costs in the third quarter, according to its IPO filing. Anthropic has also committed to nearly $900 billion in computing expenditure with infrastructure partners, including Amazon and Google, to train and operate increasingly powerful AI models. 5. OpenAI competition and AI safety remain key challenges Anthropic's public-market debut comes amid intensifying competition in the AI industry, particularly from rival OpenAI.